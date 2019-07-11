|
|
|
MORTENSEN, Peter Edward. Passed away peacefully on the 8th July 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 65 years. Loved father and father in law of Annette and Evana, Richard, Liz and Brian, John and Louise, Jane and John. Cherished Grandad of Nic, Rachel, Zac, Arabella, Angus, Alex and Sophia. Special Great Grandad of Riley, Luke, Emma and Pippa. Forever in our hearts. A family service was held at Purewa on Wednesday 10 July 2019 followed by a private cremation. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at St Andrews Retirement village for their constant care and support. A special thanks to Jason. All messages for the family care of Annette.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019