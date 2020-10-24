|
|
|
FRASER, Peter Edward. Passed away suddenly at home on 19 October 2020, aged 95 years. Loved husband of Norma, much loved father and father- in-law of Geoffrey and Nicky, Heather and Glen, loved grandfather of Alyssia and Cassi and great grandfather of Evelynn and Madilynn. Greatly missed by his siblings Janet, John, Anne and Marie. Peter will also be missed by Norma's family, Vicki and Marcello, Debra and Ed, Clifford and Beth, Dean and Alka, Mathew, Madeliene, Jacqulin, William, Georgia and Alice. A memorial service for Peter will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 30 October at 2pm. Any communications to PO Box 46195, Herne Bay, Auckland 1147, [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020