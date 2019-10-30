Home

Peter Edward CAVE

Peter Edward CAVE Notice
CAVE, Peter Edward. Peacefully on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at Mountain View Rest Home, surrounded by his loved ones. Loved husband, for 47 years, of Judy. Beloved father and father in law of Matthew and Nicole. Loved granddad of Mia and Max. A service for Peter will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Friday 1st November at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Mountain View Rest Home, River Road, Kawerau, or may be left at the service. All communications to the Cave family c/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
