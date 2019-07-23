|
RAMSAY, Peter Douglas Kenneth QSM. (PhD). On Sunday 21 July 2019 Peter passed away peacefully in his sleep at Rossendale Rest Home, Hamilton. In his 80th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lesley for 62 years. Treasured father and father-in-law of Tracey and Bruce and John and Rowena. Proud Grandad of Amelia, Ethan, and Niamh. Māku te ra e tō ana; kei a koe te urunga ake o te rā. Let mine be the setting sun; yours is the dawning of a new day. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Rossendale for their love and care of Peter. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held on Thursday 25th July in the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 309 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton at 12 noon followed by cremation. Communications to the Ramsay family C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019