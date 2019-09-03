|
COYNE, Peter Douglas. On 31 August 2019, peacefully at North Shore Hospital, in his 86th year. Dearly loved father of Stephen and Jackie and father-in-law of Jessica and Matt. Special grandad of Olivia, Abby, Phoebe, Daniel, Riley and baby bump. Remembered fondly by Judith and his many good friends. You will be missed. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Thursday 5 September at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Blind Foundation Guide Dogs, Private Bag 99941, Newmarket, Auckland 1149 would be appreciated. All communications to the Coyne family C/- PO Box 65 466, Mairangi Bay, Auckland 0754.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019