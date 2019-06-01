Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter EILERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Donald EILERS

Notice Condolences

Peter Donald EILERS Notice
EILERS, Peter Donald. Peacefully at Beachhaven Hospital on 30th May 2019, aged 88 years. After a long game of two halves, the final whistle has gone. Well into overtime, Peter has hung up his boots. Peter was a loving husband of the late Margaret, cherished father of Cushla, Debra, Bernise, Louise and Paul. Loved father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad and Coach. A funeral service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 12.30pm on Tuesday 4th June 2019, prior to interment at the Wainui Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Wainui.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.