EILERS, Peter Donald. Peacefully at Beachhaven Hospital on 30th May 2019, aged 88 years. After a long game of two halves, the final whistle has gone. Well into overtime, Peter has hung up his boots. Peter was a loving husband of the late Margaret, cherished father of Cushla, Debra, Bernise, Louise and Paul. Loved father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad and Coach. A funeral service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 12.30pm on Tuesday 4th June 2019, prior to interment at the Wainui Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Wainui.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
