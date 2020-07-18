|
PARKER, Peter David. 96 years young, died peacefully in his sleep 16 July, 2020 at Jane Mander Retirement Village, Whangarei. The youngest child of 8 he is the last to pass away, a sad end of an era in the Parker Family. A man who served in the Navy in WW11, raised, loved and supported two families until the end. Peter was the proud and loving father of 6 children, Jill, Margaret, Valerie, Rosemary, Richard and David as well as a Beloved Grandfather and Uncle of many grandchildren, nieces and nephews who he always remembered even though most were half a world away in England. A funeral service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, Corner Kamo Road and Moody Avenue, Whangarei at 11am, Wednesday 22 July 2020. David George from Raumati Chapel, where our Mother and Father found support and joy in their faith will be officiating.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020