|
|
|
LYONS, Peter Daniel (Pete). Died suddenly 5th August 2020, aged 55 years. Beloved son of the late Dan and Audrey, caring brother of Liz, Andrew, Trish and Wade. Adored uncle of Ashleigh, Emma, Daniel and Cam. Pete was a loyal friend, a fan of stoicism and in his own words, 'the best teacher south of Tokyo'. An awesome man and respected economist, who lived life to the full. We thank friends, family and Pete's SPC community for their love and support. Kia kaha. Pete's life will be celebrated on Thursday 13 August 3pm at Eden Park, Level 5 Lounge, Gate B, Walters Road. Free parking P1,P2. All welcome. "It is not death that a man should fear, but the fear of never beginning to live." Marcus Aurelius, Stoic.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020