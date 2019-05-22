Home

Peter Crompton CRANSWICK Notice
CRANSWICK, Peter Crompton. Passed away peacefully aged 94 years on Friday 17th May at Ascot House, Narrow Neck. Dearly loved husband of the late Robin, cherished father of David,Keith,Lynne(deceased), Rosemary, Mark and Kirsty. Treasured father-in-law of Selma, Marg, Lesley and Karen. Loved grandfather of Lisa, Sarah and Bryn and great-grandfather of Sophie, Jack, Bradley and Daniel. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Wakatere Boating Club, Narrow Neck, Auckland on Tuesday 28th May at 11.00 am to celebrate his life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
