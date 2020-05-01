Home

COOK, Peter. Peter died suddenly on 28 April 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Cherished husband of Margaret for 55 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karl and Sue, Greg and Rachel, and Trace and Damien. Proud Poppa of Harriet, Flo and Bea, Archie and Ned, and Brooke and Chanel. Brother to Jean, Margot and the late David. So many memories to treasure. Who is going to fix everything now Poppa? The family will have a private service. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to gather together and celebrate Peter's life. Correspondence to Karl Cook ([email protected]).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2020
