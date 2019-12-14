Home

Peter CHIARONI

Peter CHIARONI Notice
CHIARONI, Peter. Perhaps you sent a lovely card Or sat quietly in a chair Perhaps you sent a floral piece, If so, we saw it there Perhaps you spoke the kindest words That any Friend could say Perhaps you were not there at all Just thought of us that day Whatever you did to console our hearts We thank you so much Whatever the part. A sincere and very warm thank you to Monsignor David Tonks for the very Beautiful Requiem Mass and celebration of Peter's life. Peter was very deeply loved by us all and will be missed forever. On behalf of Peter's Family and extended family . God Bless and thank you. Margaret Chiaroni
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
