Peter CHIARONI

Peter CHIARONI Notice
CHIARONI, Peter. Peter died in the loving arms of his wife Margaret, on 3 October 2019 at Northbridge Private Hospital Auckland aged 73 years. Deeply loved and treasured husband of Margaret (nee Power). Darling dad of Marie Louise. Dearest Granddad of our wee Ellia. "No one will ever know the depth of our love or the extent of our pain. Peter gave us so much and we loved him." Requiem Mass for Peter will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Onewa Rd Northcote, at 11am on Wednesday 9 October followed by private cremation. The Rosary will be prayed Tuesday 8 October 7.30pm at the church. "Requiescat in Pace." Communications to Margaret Chiaroni Apartment L 107 Northbridge, 45 Akoranga Drive, Northcote, Auckland 0627.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
