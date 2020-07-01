|
UTTING, Peter Charles. On Sunday 28 June 2020 at North Shore Hospital with his wife Beryl by his side, aged 86 years. Loving brother of Betty, Genevieve, Lynette and the late John. A service to celebrate Peter's life, will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 7 July at 3.30pm, followed by private cremation. 'A good and honest man, respected by all, has set sail into the sunset'.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020