John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 a.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
Peter Charles EDWARDS

Peter Charles EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Peter Charles. On Wednesday 26th February 2020, peacefully at Windsorcare Hospital, aged 83 years. Loved son of the late Jack and Genevieve, tresured father and father-in-law of Donna and Matt, Andrew, Jean and Theo, dear grandfather of Joe, Lauren, and Megan. Loved brother and brother -in-law of Russell and Tess, Ken and Jacqueline. Dear friend of Carol. Special thanks to the tireless devoted staff at Windsorcare. Messages may be addressed to the Edwards family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to New Zealand Brain Research Institute would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pcedwards2602 A Celebration of Peter's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday 2nd March at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
