Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-343-0919
Peter Charles CLAYTON

Peter Charles CLAYTON Notice
CLAYTON, Peter Charles. On Monday July 22, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Beverly, much loved father and father-in- law of Kathy and Richard Hansell, Becky and David Faulkner, and Trev, loved granddad of Lucy and Charlie. Messages to the Clayton family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.The Funeral Service for Peter will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Friday, July 26, at 2.00pm. Academy Funeral Services FDANZ Ph : 03 - 3430919
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
