CHILWELL, Peter Charles (Peter). Born January 08, 1962. Passed away on September 15, 2019. One of life's characters, passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital after a lengthy and brave battle. Treasured son and stepson of Ruth and Richard Broderick and son of the late P K Chilwell and stepson of Liala Chilwell. Loved brother and brother in law of of Caryn, Fleur and Mark, Wayne, Jamie and Chrissie, stepbrother to Grant Broderick, uncle to Chris and Alice, James and Oksana, Andrew, Ben, Alex and Tomas. Adored and treasured partner of Joella. Much loved and will be missed by us all. Now at rest with his father. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019