ANDREWS, Peter Bruce. (Ph.D. Geology). Peter died peacefully at home on the 9th of September 2020, after a long battle with Myeloma, aged 84 years. Dearly loved Husband of Wendy, loved father, step father and grandfather. A memorial service for Peter will be held at the Chapel of Harewood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Wilkinson Road, Harewood at 1.30pm on Friday the 18th of September. Messages to 52 Missy Crescent, Pisa Moorings, 9383.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020