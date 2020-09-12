Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Chapel of Harewood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium
Wilkinson Road
Harewood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Bruce ANDREWS

Add a Memory
Peter Bruce ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS, Peter Bruce. (Ph.D. Geology). Peter died peacefully at home on the 9th of September 2020, after a long battle with Myeloma, aged 84 years. Dearly loved Husband of Wendy, loved father, step father and grandfather. A memorial service for Peter will be held at the Chapel of Harewood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Wilkinson Road, Harewood at 1.30pm on Friday the 18th of September. Messages to 52 Missy Crescent, Pisa Moorings, 9383.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -