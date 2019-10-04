|
PAVIOUR, Peter Brian (Rusty). On 3 October 2019. Loving to and loved by Vivien Watson, and his family, Jane O'Sullivan, Chris Gosling and their children, Liam, Patrick, Flynn and Rose; Sara, Murray and their son Michael Campbell; his son Michael Paviour and their Mother, Susan Paviour, along with Viv's family, Michele, Morgan, Tyler and Bailey Miratana, Morgan Watson and his wife Laura Williams. Family and friends are invited as per Rusty's wishes to a short service followed by a long wake at 2 Catherine Crescent, Te Aroha 3320. Wednesday 9 October at 1pm. If wished donations may be made to Te Aroha District Health Services Charitable Trust, 72 Stanley Avenue, Te Aroha for their kindness and care given to Rusty. All communications to the Paviour family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019