Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter PAVIOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Brian (Rusty) PAVIOUR

Add a Memory
Peter Brian (Rusty) PAVIOUR Notice
PAVIOUR, Peter Brian (Rusty). On 3 October 2019. Loving to and loved by Vivien Watson, and his family, Jane O'Sullivan, Chris Gosling and their children, Liam, Patrick, Flynn and Rose; Sara, Murray and their son Michael Campbell; his son Michael Paviour and their Mother, Susan Paviour, along with Viv's family, Michele, Morgan, Tyler and Bailey Miratana, Morgan Watson and his wife Laura Williams. Family and friends are invited as per Rusty's wishes to a short service followed by a long wake at 2 Catherine Crescent, Te Aroha 3320. Wednesday 9 October at 1pm. If wished donations may be made to Te Aroha District Health Services Charitable Trust, 72 Stanley Avenue, Te Aroha for their kindness and care given to Rusty. All communications to the Paviour family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.