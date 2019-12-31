Home

More Obituaries for Peter BEATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Boyd BEATH

Peter Boyd BEATH Notice
BEATH, Peter Boyd. (Aged 81 years.) Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th December 2019 at Evelyn Page Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband and best friend to Pam, wonderful loving father to Daniel and Alexandra, Susan and Kevin and caring cheeky Poppa to Ashleigh. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Forrest Hill Presbyterian Church, corner of Forrest Hill and Seine Roads, on Thursday January 9th at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinsons Society would be welcomed. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Evelyn Page Hospital for your love and care of Peter in his final days. Well done good and faithful servant.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
