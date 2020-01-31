|
|
|
NEWMAN, Peter Boswell. Passed away on January 29th 2020, Aged 80 years. Loving and loved husband of Andrea. Loving and very proud father and father in law of Gavin and Suzanne, and Scott and Melanie. Loved poppa Pete of Zoe and Sean, and Calliope and Stella. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa Beach on Monday February 3rd 2020 at 12.30pm. Stories True or embellished are welcomed. Our very special thanks to Dr Max Neate for his wonderful care and also to the caring people of Hospice. Messages to the Newman family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020