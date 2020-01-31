Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Legacy Gardens
53 Te Okuroa Drive
Papamoa Beach
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter NEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Boswell NEWMAN

Add a Memory
Peter Boswell NEWMAN Notice
NEWMAN, Peter Boswell. Passed away on January 29th 2020, Aged 80 years. Loving and loved husband of Andrea. Loving and very proud father and father in law of Gavin and Suzanne, and Scott and Melanie. Loved poppa Pete of Zoe and Sean, and Calliope and Stella. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa Beach on Monday February 3rd 2020 at 12.30pm. Stories True or embellished are welcomed. Our very special thanks to Dr Max Neate for his wonderful care and also to the caring people of Hospice. Messages to the Newman family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -