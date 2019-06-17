|
TOPP, Peter Bethridge. Suddenly yet peacefully, on 15 June 2019 at Waikato Hospital, in his 91st year. To Jean he was a loving devoted husband for over 65 years. To Bruce, Lynda and Jools, he was just a dad who loved us from day one, taught us to ride horses, and made us laugh and love life. A special father in law to Richard and Donna, and Popa to Tony, Dion, Oliver, Cameron and Amelia, and great grandfather to Lyric. Tears will flow, memories will be shared, and music will ring out at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 1pm to honour our beloved father and loving husband and great horseman. All communications to the Topp family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
