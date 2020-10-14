|
|
|
DURNEY, Peter Bertrand. Passed away peacefully at home on 13 October 2020. Dearly loved husband of Iris. Father and Father in law of Liesl and Chris, Karen and Rudolf and Chris and Moira, and loved Grandpa of Erina, Joshua, Antonio, Patrick, Cian and Rachel. 'May the Lord hold you in the palm of his hand'. Peter's service will be held at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Crematorium, 85 McKenzie Road Mangere, on Monday 19 October 2020 at 1pm. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020