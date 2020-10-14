Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Crematorium
85 McKenzie Road
Mangere
View Map
DURNEY, Peter Bertrand. Passed away peacefully at home on 13 October 2020. Dearly loved husband of Iris. Father and Father in law of Liesl and Chris, Karen and Rudolf and Chris and Moira, and loved Grandpa of Erina, Joshua, Antonio, Patrick, Cian and Rachel. 'May the Lord hold you in the palm of his hand'. Peter's service will be held at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Crematorium, 85 McKenzie Road Mangere, on Monday 19 October 2020 at 1pm. All communications to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
