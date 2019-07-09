Home

FRASER, Peter Bernard Gonzales (Pete). Passed peacefully with his family around him, aged 80. Dearly loved husband of Joan, cherished father of Bernard (deceased), Maria and Paul, Phil and Cath, Tony and Suellen, Rose, Kerrianne and Paul and Bro (Paul). Granddad of Nick, Andrew, Chantelle, Steph, Jonathan, Olivia, Tim, Sam, KK (Katelyn) Sophie, Mitch, Jimy, Zoe, Samantha, Luke, Ruby, Lily and Poppa to Indi and Isla. Words cannot express the pain we feel. So full of knowledge and direction, so supportive and giving of your time and experience. Your moment has come, you will never be forgotten, always in our hearts and minds. Rest in peace Pete (Dad, Granddad and Poppa). Requiem Mass to celebrate Pete's life will be held in St Michael's Catholic Church, Beatrice Street, Remuera on Saturday 13th July at 11am followed by an interment at Purewa Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019
