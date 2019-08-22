|
WILLIAMS, Peter Bernard Adams. Passed away peacefully on 20th August 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Eleanor for 58 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Christine, Mark and Megan, Nicola, Stephen and Lee. Treasured Popsie of Grace, Joseph and Luke; Nicholas, Callum and Lauren; Edward and Rose; Miro and Rata. Forever in our hearts, Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Banff Ave, Epsom on Monday 26th August at 11am, followed by burial at Waikaraka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, PO Box 47276 Ponsonby, would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019