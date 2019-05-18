|
BEACH, Peter. After a short illness in Wellington, surrounded by friends and family, on 15th May 2019. Loving husband to the late Lisa Sacksen and father to Lawrence and Nick Beach, and Freya Sacksen. Much love and thanks to Vincentian Home and Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 7125, Wellington 6242. The funeral service will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, corner of Willis and Aro Streets, Wellington, on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a wake at the Kelburn Village Pub, and a private cremation the following day. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
