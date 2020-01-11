|
|
|
CARRUTHERS, Peter Bain. Passed away peacefully on January 09, 2020, aged 92 years. "Thank you, family and friends, for your love and companionship on the journey". Dearly loved husband of Alison. Brother of Barrie, Gowrie, Arran and Lynne. Father of Michael and Andrew. Step-father of Greg, Diana, Hilary and Mandy. Grandfather of Adrien, Mathias, Alex, Sean, Jimmy, Corey, Gabriel, Georgia and Evan. Great grandfather of Eden, Xavier and Ezra. You were the kindest and gentlest man, and you will be missed by everyone who knew you. In accordance with Peter's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020