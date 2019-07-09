|
ASBRIDGE, Peter. Passed away peacefully on 7th July 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Aged 68 years. Much loved husband of the late June. Much loved father of Michael and Mathew, and Paul, and the late John. Father in law of Haley, Ancilla, Sandra and Manni. Much loved grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franklin Hospice would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Friday 12th July, at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019