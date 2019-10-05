|
SLATTERY, Peter Anthony. On 1 October, suddenly at his home in Tirau. Aged 81 years. Father of Donna and Kathryn. Dearest brother of Margaret Schuler, twin sister Ann Monteith, and Clare Keoghan; and deceased siblings, Marie Elwin, Patrick, Raymond, Paul and Bernadette Goodwin. Jovial uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A talented and practical man with a kind heart, he will be dearly missed. 'May his soul rest in peace.' A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Peter at the Holy Angels Catholic Church, 28 Hohaia St Matamata, on Tuesday 8 October at 1pm, followed by interment at the Matamata Lawn Cemetery. Rosary on Monday 7 October, 6.30pm, Catholic Church. All Communications to the Slattery family c/- 6 Tamihana St Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019