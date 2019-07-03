|
SMITH, Peter Anthony Midgley. (PDG of Lions). Peter passed away peacefully on Friday, 28 June 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Bupa Hayman Care Home, Manukau. Much loved husband of Christine. Loved Father of Anthony, Father-in- law of Kaori, Grandfather to Jordan, Yuki, Asahi and Mirai, Grandfather-in-law to Tayla. Great- Grandfather to Rykah and Zahkai. The Family would like to thank the staff at Haymans Care Home for the great care they gave to Peter. Peter's funeral will be held in the Chapel of Waters Funerals Pukekohe, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe on Saturday 6 July at 11am. Memorial donations to Dementia Auckland, PO Box 5132 Wesley Street, Auckland would be appreciated or may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019