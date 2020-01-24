Home

Peter Anthony LLOYD

Peter Anthony LLOYD Notice
LLOYD, Peter Anthony. Passed away peacefully on 21 January 2020 in his 81st year, at Anne Maree Gardens, Avondale, after a short illness. Much loved brother of Shirley Trueman and Michael Lloyd and loved Uncle to eight nephews and nieces. Family wish to thank the management and staff of Anne Maree Gardens for their excellent care of Peter over a four year period. Peter has been privately cremated. A memorial service will be held at a date to be advised. Messages may be left with Rowley Funerals, Devonport.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
