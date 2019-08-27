Home

Peter Anthony (Tony) KUNAC

Peter Anthony (Tony) KUNAC Notice
KUNAC, Peter Anthony (Tony). Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, August 25th 2019, aged 82 years. Loved husband of Kit, for 55 years. Loved father and father-in- law of Tracey and Darl, Peter, Bruce and Fee, Emma and Andrew. Adored Grandad of Kristin, Tayla and Morgan, and great-grandchildren Toria, Aali and Harmony. A funeral service for Tony will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Friday August 30th at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Messages to P O Box 41, Taupo or email [email protected] Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
