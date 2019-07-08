Home

Peter Anthony Elways THOMAS

Peter Anthony Elways THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Peter Anthony Elways. Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Much loved father and father-in-law of Andy and Amy, Kate and Colin, Helen and Ray. Adored granddad/ poppa of Abby, Connor, Grace, Mia, Ben, Leo and Marlee. Loving step poppa of Aliyah and Aidan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jeff and Marilyn, Rich and Kay. Loving companion and friend of Lyn. The family would like to thank the staff of Motapapu ward, Auckland Hospital and Peacehaven Resthome for their love and care over the last three months. A service to celebrate Pete's life will be held in the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland on Thursday 11 July at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019
