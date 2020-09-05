Home

Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
RNZAF Base
Ohakea
Peter Anthony (Cocky) COCHRAN

Peter Anthony (Cocky) COCHRAN Notice
COCHRAN, Peter Anthony (Cocky). M82512 SQNLDR (Ret.) RNZAF: Passed away with dignity at home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday 3 September 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved soulmate of Isabel. A much loved father, father-in-law and Grandpa of Perrin, Tina, and Jessie (Melbourne); Jeremy, Alice, Benjamin, and Matilda (Auckland); Rob and Giulia (London). Messages to the Cochran family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, or left at the service. Friends are invited to Cocky's funeral service, to be held at the RNZAF Base, Ohakea, on Wednesday 9 September 2020, at 2.00pm. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a number of alternative venues on Base will be provided. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
