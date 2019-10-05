Home

Peter Anthony BATES

BATES, Peter Anthony. At 47 years old. Suddenly passed away at home on the 2nd October 2019. Dearly treasured son of John and the late Liz, cherished stepson to Bev, much loved soul mate to Carolyn, brother to the late Simon and a wonderful friend to many. You will be dearly missed by all, your smile and memory will remain in our hearts. A funeral service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road in Glen Innes on Monday 7th October at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA Auckland would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
