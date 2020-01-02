Home

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
Morrinsville Road
Newstead, Hamilton
View Map
MOORE, Peter Allan (Allan). On 31 December 2019 peacefully at Eventhorpe Rest home. Dearly loved husband of Vivien. Loved father and father in law of John and Anne, and Ian and Phoebe. and Noeline, Loved grandfather of Kerryn and Michael. Loved great grandfather of Ashton, Jay, Zachary, Charlie and Finn. Cherished brother and brother in law and Uncle of David and Jenny, Sara and Nicola, John, Mark and Lisa and their families. Cherished uncle of Richard and Robert and their families. Much loved by all the family in England and Australia. A service for Allan will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday, 4 January 2020 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Moore family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
