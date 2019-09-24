|
GOLDSBURY, Peter Alfred. Peacefully on Saturday 21st September 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Raewyn. Much loved dad of Robin and Gary, Jeff and Sharon, Pj and Chris, and Liane. Adored Poppa to his 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Kawerau Bowling Club Plunket Street, Kawerau on Thursday 26th of September at 11am, followed by burial at Kawerau Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Kawerau SPCA C/-PO Box 111, Kawerau or may be left at the Service. Messages to the Goldsbury family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019