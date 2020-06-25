Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
Peter Alexander THOMPSON

Peter Alexander THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Peter Alexander. On 22nd June 2020 passed suddenly at his home. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved Husband of Marion. Loved Father to Jill and Peter, Kevin and Gill, Mark and Finas. Loved Pop of Chris, Leisa and Michael, Nick and Oliver and Sam. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 30th of June 2020 at 11.00am. To be followed by Private Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020
