Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter STORMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Alexander STORMER

Add a Memory
Peter Alexander STORMER Notice
STORMER, Peter Alexander. 28 June 1950 - 4 August 2020. Treasured husband of Barbara. Loved father and father-in- law of Melanie and Andrew, Michael and Kirsty, Jeremy and Laura. Adored Grandad to Mack, Ben and Jedd Palmer, Toby and Sam Stormer. Grandad Digga to Jonah and Ashton Stormer. Grandad Digga Dog to Knox and June Hensman. Loved by all those he was close to. A valued and respected colleague. We will remember and celebrate Peter's life at the Village Baptist Church, 147 Te Aute Road, Havelock North, on Tuesday 11 August 2020 at 2pm. Messages to PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -