Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
TARNER, Peter Albert (Peter). Passed away peacefully on 14th November 2020, at Cornwall Park Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Beverley. Much loved father of Sue, Steve and Julie. Father in law of Bob and grandfather to Rhian and Stacey, Tom and Jess. Great grandfather of Idis. Stepfather of John and Kirsty, Jenny and Wayne, David and Melanie and grandchildren. "He will be sadly missed for his loving kind nature" A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Howick Funeral Home Chapel 35 Wellington St. Howick, Auckland on Friday 20th November 2020 at 1.30 p.m. In Lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Auckland, P O Box 5132, Victoria Street West, Auckland 1142, would be very much appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020
