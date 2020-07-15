Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Cemetery
395 Morrinsville Road
Newstead, Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter CHARMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Alan CHARMAN

Add a Memory
Peter Alan CHARMAN Notice
CHARMAN, Peter Alan. In his 94th year. Died peacefully on July 13th 2020. Dearly loved husband of Daphne and loved and respected father and father- in-law of Larry and Caroline, Lindsay and Anja, Trudy Charman and Deborah Randall-Cutler. Cherished grandfather of all his grandchildren and their partners and his 6 beautiful great-grandchildren. A funeral will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, Saturday July 18th 2020 at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -