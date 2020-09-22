Home

Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
10:30 a.m.
GANNAWAY, Peter Adrian. On 18 September 2020. Loving husband of Joyce. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-Law of Clare and Robbie, Greg, Jane, Damian, Simon, Russell and Sharlene, Andrea and Mark, Kristy and Luis. Treasured Grandad of all his Grandchildren and great Grandchildren. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 24 September at 10.30am. Due to Covid restrictions if you like to attend the service please email Clare on, [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
