Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Service
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Taumarunui Cosmopolitan Club Lower Lounge
Miriama Street
Taumarunui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peta SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peta Isobel SMITH


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peta Isobel SMITH Notice
SMITH, Peta Isobel. 4th January 1952 - 6th October 2020. Our dearly beloved Mum, Nana and Great Nana passed away unexpectedly whilst on holiday in Waiuku. Deeply treasured Mum of Vanessa, Sonya and Adam, Mother-in-law of Glenn, Mark and Adele. Nana of Brendyn, Jazmin, Axton, Lachlan, the late Jacob, Ashleigh, Teira, Ahera and Tiare. Great Nana of Sapphire, Mikaere, Ryder and Manaia. Daughter of Matau (Peter) Baker and Isabel (Dot) Poihipi and Lloma Baker and Manuel Poihipi (all deceased). Sister of Peter, the late Martin, Linda and the late Robyn, Chris, Shelley, Andre, Allana, Vivianne, Ricki, David, Tia and Marama. Aunty to many many nieces and nephews and their families. Peta was 'Mum' and 'Nanny' to many many more. Mum will be sorely missed by everyone that knew her. "Toodle Pip Mum" After a long delay due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mum's tangi will be held on Thursday 29th October 2020 at 1:00 pm at the former Taumarunui Cosmopolitan Club Lower Lounge, Miriama Street, Taumarunui. All communications to 2 Manson Street, Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -