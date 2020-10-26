|
SMITH, Peta Isobel. 4th January 1952 - 6th October 2020. Our dearly beloved Mum, Nana and Great Nana passed away unexpectedly whilst on holiday in Waiuku. Deeply treasured Mum of Vanessa, Sonya and Adam, Mother-in-law of Glenn, Mark and Adele. Nana of Brendyn, Jazmin, Axton, Lachlan, the late Jacob, Ashleigh, Teira, Ahera and Tiare. Great Nana of Sapphire, Mikaere, Ryder and Manaia. Daughter of Matau (Peter) Baker and Isabel (Dot) Poihipi and Lloma Baker and Manuel Poihipi (all deceased). Sister of Peter, the late Martin, Linda and the late Robyn, Chris, Shelley, Andre, Allana, Vivianne, Ricki, David, Tia and Marama. Aunty to many many nieces and nephews and their families. Peta was 'Mum' and 'Nanny' to many many more. Mum will be sorely missed by everyone that knew her. "Toodle Pip Mum" After a long delay due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mum's tangi will be held on Thursday 29th October 2020 at 1:00 pm at the former Taumarunui Cosmopolitan Club Lower Lounge, Miriama Street, Taumarunui. All communications to 2 Manson Street, Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020