HARRIS, Percy Tom (Perc). On 16 July 2019, peacefully in Tauranga Hospital, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Win for 60 years, much loved and adored dad of Jeff and Helen, Chris and Marie, Lea and Wayne. Much loved grandad of his eight grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. The family wish to thank the management and staff of Mitchell Court for their loving care of Perc. A service to celebrate Perc's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Saturday 20th July at 10am, followed by private cremation. Communication to the Harris family c/o PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019