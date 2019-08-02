|
JONES, Percy Ralph. On Thursday 1 August 2019, aged 95 years. Loving husband of Norah and the late Ellen. Loved brother of Nancy and the late Lorna, Eric, Eris, Dulcie and Rosemary. Stepfather of Barry, Neil, Ron and the late Ivan Wanhill. According to his wishes, Percy has been laid to rest with Ellen at Pyes Pa. A Memorial Service will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga on Sunday 4 August at 11.30am. Well done good and faithful servant. Correspondence to the Percy Jones family C/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 2, 2019