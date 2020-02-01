Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Paul's Methodist Church
14 St Vincent Ave
Remuera
Reverend Percy Perrott RUSHTON

RUSHTON, Reverend Percy Perrott. Died peacefully at home in his sleep on Thursday 30thJanuary 2020, aged 90 years. Loved husband and companion of Joyce and cherished and respected father and friend of David and Jaqueline, Christine, Ella and Martin, Joanne, John and Vicki. Loved Pop of Emily, Luke and Rilien, Ben and Ann, Joel, Rowena, Saskia, Jesse, Josh, Anya, Samuel and Kimberley, Will and Jack, and great grandfather to Leon, Peter, Ria and Lillian. Percy was deeply grateful for the professional and heartfelt support of Beachlands Medical Centre, the Hospice nurses, and his special Access caregivers, along with the constant care of his loving family. A service to celebrate Percy's life is being held at St Paul's Methodist Church, 14 St Vincent Ave, Remuera on Wednesday 5th February at 11.00 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
