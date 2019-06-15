|
MATHIS, Percy John. Surrounded by his family on 12th June 2019 at Rotorua Hospital. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved father and father in law to Shane and Gay, Sheryl and Shane, Grant and Jess, Tracey and Greg. Much loved Poppa to Cole, Alyssa, and Jake; Paige, Taylah, Sean, and Neve; Max, Zavier, Molly, and Flynn; and Alba. "Cheerio" A Service for Percy will be held at the Putaruru District Services Memorial Club, Buckland Street on Monday 17th June at 2:00 p.m. followed by interment at The Putaruru Domain Road Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
