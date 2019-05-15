Resources More Obituaries for Percival BUTT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Percival Frederick (Fred) BUTT

Notice BUTT, Percival Frederick (Fred). Mollie and family would like to thank all the people who supported us all at this sad time. To the many people who attended Fred's farewell at the Muriwai Surf Club and those who expressed their love and sympathy - it was greatly appreciated. The many cards and letters have also been a great comfort. To the St Johns Ambulance and North Shore Hospital - thank you for the kindness shown to Fred and our family. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation. Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019