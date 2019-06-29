|
|
|
BURRIDGE, Penelope Keay. Passed away peacefully on 27 June 2019 aged 78 years. Much loved wife of the late Geoff. Loved mother of Stephen and Keay. Grandma to Roody and Owlsca. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Womans Refuge c/- PO Box 78016 Grey Lynn Auckland 1002. A service for Pene will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Monday 1 July 2019 at 3:00 pm. All communications to the Burridge Family c/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019