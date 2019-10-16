|
HANNAN, Penelope Claire (Penny). Passed away on Friday 11 October 2019, in her 60th year. Daughter of the late Jill and the late Neil Hannan. Deeply loved sister and sister-in-law of Nigel and Leanne. Treasured aunty of Madeline (Maddi). Friend of many and sadly missed by all. In lieu of flowers donations to Muscular Dystrophy N.Z. mda.org.nz A celebration of Penny's life will be held in the Chapel of the Manukau Memorial Gardens Crematorium on Friday 18 October 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019