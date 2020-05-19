|
PASHBY, Penelope Anne. June 8th, 1948 - May 14th 2020. Soulmate and loving Wife of Allan of almost 52 years. Her passing came very quickly, a 5 Month roller coaster ride, but she is now in no pain and is at peace. Mother of Sonya and Tony, Grand-Nan to Dylan, Rebecca and Millie. Mother-in Law to Sonja (Tony's wife) and Glenn (Sonya's partner). Friend and mentor to her family, extended family, friends and peers in New Zealand, England, and Australia. Penny did not have a bad bone in her body, she was loyal, hardworking, and devoted to her life at whatever capacity she undertook, saying "Family is Family" and "Work and Not Want" An experienced Business Owner for some 17 years In New Zealand and for the last 20 years, a caring Registered Nurse who devoted her time to caring for the aged. Penny was still employed until the end. Penny never won Lotto or inherited anything, nor was she ever gifted anything tangible, but she inherited the ability to give unconditional love and loyalty, she worked tirelessly to let her family have a wonderful life. We made money; we lost a lot of money. Penny was adventurous, always looking to better herself and travelled the world many times. It was always not where have we been, but where we still had to go. We had a fantastic life together and have done much more in Penny's lifetime than most would do in many lifetimes. We had planned our retirement to the last detail. Everything came together on my retirement on 7th February 2020, when Tony and Sonja took over the management of the Motel. We did not need anything from anybody. We sold our big house, invested the money in our Super funds and moved into a unit we purchased 10 years previously, while we waited for our new apartment to be built. We were to go on an extended Cruise leaving on the 12th March and then having a Month in Europe, getting back in June. Doing the things that were on our bucket list, then finally to retire together and live life happily ever after. Some things you are unable to control that have a huge bearing on your life. On penny's behalf I would like to thank her fantastic medical team who did everything they could, and to the nursing staff at Dove House who ensured she was well cared for until the end. Penny will be cremated on Wednesday 20th May 2020. Due to the current restrictions in place, we will celebrate her life at Club Glasshouse at a suitable time. To all our Family Friends and acquaintances should you wish to express your condolences please email: [email protected] gmail.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020